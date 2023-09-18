Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is 'Progressing Quite Steadily' - News

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii in an interview with Famitsu during the World Cosplay Summit 2023 revealed development on the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (working title) is progressing quite steadily."

"Dragon Quest III in HD-2D is progressing quite steadily," said Horii via a translation by Gematsu. "As for Dragon Quest XII, there’s still not much I can say."

Horii when asked if his involvement in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is similar to Dragon Quest III in HD-2D and Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate said, "It’s roughly the same."

He continued, "Well, when it comes to Dragon Quest III, I already created that game once before myself and know a lot about it, so I’ll give advice along the lines of, ‘If you want to change this, you should do it this way."

