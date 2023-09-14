F-Zero 99 Announced for Switch, Available Today - News

Nintendo has announced F-Zero 99 for the Nintendo Switch. It will release today for free to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Rev up your engines and get ready to tear up the track, because with 99 racers on the course the margin for error is zero! F-Zero 99 features courses and machines from the original Super NES game in challenging multiplayer races brimming with high-speed, high-stakes action. Your Power Meter is your key to first place – it will decrease if you crash, or you can burn some of it to fuel a temporary speed boost. If the meter runs out, you’re eliminated! You can even relive your F-Zero glory days with the Super NES controller, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members. Plus, complete goals while racing to unlock cosmetic options for your machine, so you can be as flashy as you are fast. Race your way to first place in F-Zero 99, available exclusively for active Nintendo Switch Online members … later today!

