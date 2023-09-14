Detective Pikachu Returns Gets New Trailer - News

/ 414 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Game Freak have during today's Nintendo Direct released a new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective. This Pikachu may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but he somehow manages to keep his lovable charm. Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this great detective duo cracks several cases with the help of the many Pokémon and people who live in Ryme City.



Investigate Ryme City, where Pokémon and people live side by side.



Search for clues in Ryme City, where Pokémon and humans coexist in harmony. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game.

Detective Pikachu Returns will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles