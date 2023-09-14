Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 80K, PS5 Sells 44K, XS Sells 4K - Sales

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,013 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 10, 2023.

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 10,720 units.

Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (NS) debuted in fourth place wit sales of 8,633 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place with sales of 10,447 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fifth place with sales of 7,658 units.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5) dropped to sixth place with sales of 7,311 units. The PlayStation 4 version dropped to 10th place with sales of 5,350 units.

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,934 units, Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,846 units, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,838 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 80,057 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 43,623 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,375 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 828 units, and the 3DS sold 35 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31,013 (817,846) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – 10,720 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,447 (5,475,776) [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) – 8,633 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,658 (3,458,561) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 7,311 (141,505) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,934 (5,118,914) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,846 (3,257,489) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 6,838 (1,854,786) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 5,350 (64,202)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 59,689 (5,548,805) PlayStation 5 – 40,104 (3,750,048) Switch Lite – 10,296 (5,488,256) Switch – 10,072 (19,534,163) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,519 (573,595) Xbox Series S – 2,437 (276,687) Xbox Series X – 1,938 (220,124) PlayStation 4 – 828 (7,896,368) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 35 (1,192,281)

