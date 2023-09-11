Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 302 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Premium Edition Upgrade for Starfield has debuted in third place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2023.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have remained in first and second place, respectively. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remained in fourth place, while FIFA 23 is up five spots to fifth place.

Minecraft is down one spot to sixth place, Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to seventh place, and Mario Party Superstars re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Starfield (Premium Edition Upgrade) - NEW Pokémon Scarlet and Violet FIFA 23 Minecraft Hogwarts Legacy Mario Party Superstars Nintendo Switch Sports Pikmin 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles