Roblox Headed to PS5, PS4, and Meta Quest - News

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Roblox Corporation announced Roblox will launch for the Meta Quest later this month, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in October.

Roblox on Xbox will seen be upgrades with a new look, more frequent updates, and improved content recommendations and user experience.

Roblox is available for the Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

