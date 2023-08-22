Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Headed to PS4 on September 5 - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Landfall announced Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will launch for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on September 5.

The game first released in 2019 for the Xbox One and PC in Early access, with the full release happening in April 2021. It also released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

View the PS4 release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created.

When you grow tired of the 100-plus wobblers at your disposal you can make new ones in the unit creator. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends or strangers in online multiplayer!

Key Features:

Campaigns.

Multiplayer.

Unit and faction creator.

Campaign and battle creator.

Sandbox mode.

Unit possession.

A bunch of silly units.

Map creator.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles