Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - July 2023 - Sales

/ 619 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in November 2005 in North America and December 2005 in Europe and Japan. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. X360 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 106,384 - X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,663,397 - X360

Total Lead 2,807,866 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 22,821,097

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 20,013,231

July 2023 is the 33rd month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.11 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox 360 has caught up to the Xbox Series X|S by 1.66 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 2.81 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 22.82 million units in 33 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 20.01 million units. Month 33 for the Xbox Series X|S is July 2023 and for the Xbox 360 is July 2008.

The Xbox 360 did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 37 when it had sold 23.74 million units.

The Xbox 360 crossed 30 million in month 43, 40 million in month 54, and 50 million in month 62. The Xbox 360 sold 85.73 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 62.91 million units behind lifetime Xbox 360 sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles