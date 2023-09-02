Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - July 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,921 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 24,876 - XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,821,054 - XOne
Total Lead: 32,129 - XOne
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 22,821,097
Xbox One Total Sales: 22,853,226
July 2023 is the 33rd month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 24,876 units.
In the last 12 months, the Xbox One has caught up with the Xbox Series X|S by 1.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently behind by 32,129 units.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold 22.82 million units in 33 months, while the Xbox One sold 22.85 million units. Month 33 for the Xbox Series X|S is July 2023 and for the Xbox One is July 2016.
The Xbox One crossed 30 million in month 46, 40 million in month 61, and 50 million in month 81. The Xbox One has sold 57.96 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 35.14 million units behind lifetime Xbox One sales.
Hopefully between the Starfield boost and some bigger X shipments, Xbox Series will be able to take back the lead over Xbox One and maintain it moving forwards.
Wow, what caused the sharp comeback from month 24?
Month 24 and 25 were November and December 2022. So it was caused by the poor Holiday 2022 shipments for Series X and a lackluster Series S holiday bundle/price.
Xbox Series should see a nice boost from Starfield which should put it back into the lead again, and hopefully Xbox actually has good Series X stock levels and a good S bundle or price for this Holiday, so that they can pull off a better Holiday quarter than Holiday 2016 for Xbox One.
A disc-less Series X would help. It might not be a lot cheaper, but it could be noticeably smaller which I would appreciate. The Series X and the PS5 don't fit into a lot of entertainment centres, unfortunately! That's part of why I've stuck with the Series S thus far this generation. The rumoured smaller PS5 isn't that much smaller, and the Series X is also larger than I prefer.
But I think what would really push up sales honestly is a Series S with an optical drive. I think there are a fair number of people who had a 360, but then went with the PS4 and PS5, but who might be tempted by a Series S for Game Pass if it could also run their 360 games under back-compat.