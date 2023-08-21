PS5 Best-Seller, NS and XS Sales Drop - Europe Hardware Estimates for July 2023 - Sales

/ 534 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 507,782 units sold for July 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 12.58 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 223,926 units to bring its lifetime sales to 32.87 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 138,284 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.29 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,400 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 172,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 36,000 units. PS4 sold 335,581 units for the month of July 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 102,197 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 271,341 (114.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 5,303 units (-3.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 33,498 units (-13.0). The PlayStation 4 is up by 4,193 units (190.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 77,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 43,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 98,000 units. It should be noted July is a four week month, while June was a five week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.07 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.89 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for July 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 507,782 ( 12,576,805 ) Switch - 223,926 ( 32,867,658 ) Xbox Series X|S - 138,284 ( 6,291,842 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,400 ( 45,852,953 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe July 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 138,196 Switch - 59,383 Xbox Series X|S - 31,519 PlayStation 4 - 1,903

Europe July 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 142,527 Switch - 56,895 Xbox Series X|S - 36,232 PlayStation 4 - 1,702

Europe July 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 98,037 Switch - 53,642 Xbox Series X|S - 34,376 PlayStation 4 - 1,512

Europe July 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 129,022 Switch - 54,006 Xbox Series X|S - 36,157 PlayStation 4 - 1,283

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles