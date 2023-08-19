Pacific Drive Delayed to Early 2024, to Launch for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ironwood Studios have announced Pacific Drive has bee delayed from a 2023 release window to early 2024. It is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"As summer comes to a close, we’d like to share that Pacific Drive is moving its release to early 2024,' said developer Irwonwood Studios. "This decision gives us the room to make Pacific Drive the best it can be, while still prioritizing the health of our team.

"As many know, we’ve been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we’re all proud of. In this final stretch however, it’s important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team’s well being.

"As our community grows, the support and excitement everyone has shown has been incredible and we can’t wait for everyone to take their own set of wheels out into The Zone. Everyone here at Ironwood truly appreciates your patience and understanding.

"We also have a surprise to share. Next week at the Future Games Show, we’ll be participating in the main showcase with a brand new trailer. We're so excited for you all to see it!"

