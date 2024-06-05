PlayStation's Concord Will Likely Cost $40 in the US - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios last week unveiled the player-versus-player multiplayer First-person shooter, Concord.

Pre-orders for game have opened up on the PlayStation Store in Australia with a price of $60 AUD for the Standard Edition. This is the same price as Helldivers 2 in Australia, which is priced at $40 USD in the US and £35 in the UK. This suggests Concord will cost $40 USD, the same as Helldivers 2, in the US.

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 22, 2024.

Thanks, ResetEra.

