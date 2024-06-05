PlayStation's Concord Will Likely Cost $40 in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 645 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios last week unveiled the player-versus-player multiplayer First-person shooter, Concord.
Pre-orders for game have opened up on the PlayStation Store in Australia with a price of $60 AUD for the Standard Edition. This is the same price as Helldivers 2 in Australia, which is priced at $40 USD in the US and £35 in the UK. This suggests Concord will cost $40 USD, the same as Helldivers 2, in the US.
Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 22, 2024.
This will be a smart move if they release it at that low price. The lower the better for these types of games.
This looks like a side grade to overwatch.... It might do okay, but Im not expecting a helldivers 2 situation here.
The saveing grace is its only 40$. The lower the cost the better, to get people willing to try it out.
Will have to see what the reactions are from the beta, but I don't think they will be good based on what we have seen so far
Not to mention there's going to be another hero shooter, Marvel Rivals. Overwatch with Marvel characters seems like a recipe for success. And it'll be FTP. Hell, betas for both games will be in July too.
Yeah, between this and Marvel Rivals I am definitely more into Rivals, despite the maps shown thus far being very bad Overwatch clones. Playing as recognizable Marvel heroes and villains is doing more for me than the knockoff Guardians of the Galaxy guys in the Concord trailer.
That's kinda nice, actually. There's definitely potential for it in the middle-market shooter space.
So we have Singed, Drax, Blitzcrank, Senna, Kitana, Twisted Fate, Udyr, Rayden, Doctor Strange, Ahri, Master Yi and a squad of NPCs in new FPS MOBA.