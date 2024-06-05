Rumor: Xbox Games Showcase to be 2 Hours Long and Feature About 30 Games - News

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast claims he has heard the Xbox Games Showcase will be two hours long and feature around 30 games.

"I'm not gonna spoil anything but the numbers I'm hearing are two hours and about thirty games, and at least a handful of those games are games we haven't heard of before," said Grubb (via ResetEra).

Grubb added, "I think there will be around five games that we haven’t heard about before. And that's from across all their verticals."

The Xbox Games Showcase will be airing this Sunday, June 9 starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. It will be followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct.

It isn't known if the two hour length includes the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct or not.

The Official Xbox Podcast will also be releasing a series of special episodes that will provide updates and deeper dives into titles featured during the Xbox Game Showcase starting on Monday, June 10. The episodes will be published daily on Xbox’s YouTube channel and podcast services, while accompanying articles will be posted on Xbox Wire.

The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.

