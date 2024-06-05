Sony Removes 8K Label From the PS5 Box - News

Sony has updated the box for the PlayStation 5 to remove the mention it supports 8K resolution.

The listing for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition on PlayStation Direct has removed the 8K label on the box art. Amazon has updated the box art for the PS5, while Walmart as of the time of writing has yet to update the box art.

The Touryst was the first game on the PS5 to support 8K resolution. It released in September 2021 for the PS5.

8K resolution is 7,680 pixels horizontally and 4,320 pixels vertically. This is four times the number of pixels as 4K and 16 times that of 1080p.

So they apparently removed the 8K from the box on PS5s? Ha ha, that's pretty funny and should have been done years ago. It's pretty obvious that not only is 8K not suitable for these machines (aside from The Touryst) but 8K displays are not desirable. I wouldn't want one. pic.twitter.com/XgFpPx0FWi — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) June 5, 2024

