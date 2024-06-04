Rumor: Final Fantasy IX Remake Development is 'Very Far Along' - News

A remake of Final Fantasy IX is reportedly "very far along," according to leaker Midori.

The leaker says the game was not cancelled following the the recent restructuring at Square Enix and having talked with sources claims it was originally being developed by an outside developer. However, Square Enix was unhappy and shifted development.

Midori doesn't know the scope of the remake or a release window. However, the leaker did tease Square Enix will have some games at the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday. Though, they don't know if the Final Fantasy IX remake will be announced at the showcase.

"The Final Fantasy IX remake is still in development, "said the leaker. "It is a title that was not cancelled in the restructure of SQEX during this fiscal year. According to conversations, the title was originally outsourced to another developer. But SQEX was not satisfied and development shifted.

"Development of this title is now very far along. But I do not have any firm information on the scope of this title or a firm release period right now. This title could release before the end of this fiscal year, but I am not certain right now.

"There are plans for new information on some SQEX titles at the Xbox Showcase. I don’t know if this title will be at the showcase. So it is good to keep expectations low right now. And this is a title that is currently planned for release on multiple platforms."

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

