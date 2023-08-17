Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts Again, Switch Sells 92K, PS5 Sells 51K - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 69,989 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 13, 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up to second place with sales of 16,177 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is down one spot to third place with sales of 15,768 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to fourth place with sales of 9,878 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is up from eighth to fifth place with sales of 7,819, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up one spot to sixth place with sales of 7,618 units.

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is up from 10th to seventh place with sales of 7,128 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) dropped from sixth to eighth place with sales of 6,705 units.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (NS) fell to ninth place with sales of 6,155 units. Mario Party Superstars (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,952 .

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 91,744 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 50,862 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,292 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,543 units, and the 3DS sold 29 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 69,989 (666,377) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,177 (5,426,782) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,768 (1,820,225) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,878 (3,225,961) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,819 (5,258,520) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,618 (1,151,536) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,128 (5,092,971) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,705 (4,085,585) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 6,155 (37,594) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,952 (1,279,705)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 71,256 (5,312,645) PlayStation 5 – 45,095 (3,588,885) Switch – 12,446 (19,496,224) Switch Lite – 8,042 (5,449,594) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,767 (558,901) Xbox Series X – 1,639 (211,325) PlayStation 4 – 1,543 (7,893,282) Xbox Series S – 653 (269,659) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,192,053)

