Forza Motorsport Won't Support Splitscreen at Launch, Adds Featured Multiplayer

Developer Turn 10 Studios in the Forza Monthly stream on Twitch has revealed some new features in Forza Motorsport, as well as some features that will be missing at launch.

The missing features at launch includes splitscreen, according to Creative Director Chris Esaki as the studio has focused on "pushing new graphical features" and completing overhauling the game's rendering engine. It isn't known when splitscreen will be added.

Turn 10 in a blog post has detailed the new Featured Multiplayer mode. It is a "real-world time-based mode of pre-defined live events" that is "designed to have the feel of a real-world race weekend, with races scheduled to begin at specific real-world times. This new online racing mode consolidates the Hoppers and Leagues modes from previous games."

This new mode will have "events for different car divisions like GT cars, LMP1 cars and Touring cars, open class and spotlight events, as well as a qualifier series for new players. Each event has an entry cut-off and official start time , running live on our servers, and before entering , you will see the track layout, number of laps, time-of-day, weather, and temperature."

The game also won't support a spectator mode as Turn 10 believes having players take player slots in the Featured Multiplayer events to only spectate races isn't what they envisioned. Players also won't be able to race against AI opponents in Featured Multiplayer.

Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, and the Premium Edition for $89.99.

