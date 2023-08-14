Panic Games Showcase 2023 Set for August 29 - News

Publisher Panic has announced the Panic Games Showcase 2023 will take place on August 29 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The showcase can be watched on YouTube.

The Panic Games Showcase 2023 will be 20 minutes in length and reveal the publishing roadmap of future Panic games. This includes new looks at Nour: Play With Your Food and despelote, as well as new unannounced games, game development partnership announcements, and behind the scenes looks at those games.

Some of the games featured at Panic Games Showcase 2023 will be featured at Gamescom 2023 and PAX West 2023.

"A lot of people out there know us as makers of Mac software like Transmit and Nova," said Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser. "And some people know us as the creators of the Playdate handheld video game system. And honestly, not very many people know us as the publisher of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game.

"We thought it’d be fun to put on a little show and let the world know about the wonderful games we’ve been working on publishing, from amazing developers all around the world. Please tune in, as we’re pretty confident you’ll find a neat game or two that speaks to you."

