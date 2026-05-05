Steam Controller Tops the Steam Charts, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Debuts in 2nd - News

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The new Steam Controller has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 19, 2026, which ended May 5, 2026.

The other new releases in the top 10, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era debuted in second place and Far Far West debuted in third place.

Pre-orders for Forza Horizon 6 raced up from seventh to fourth place. Diablo IV is up three spots to fifth place, while Windrose fell from first to sixth place. Pragmata dropped five spots to seventh place and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Crimson Desert fell from sixth to ninth place and Helldivers 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Controller - NEW Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - NEW Far Far West - NEW Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Diablo IV Windrose Pragmata Dead by Daylight Crimson Desert Helldivers 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Controller - NEW Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - NEW Far Far West - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Diablo IV Windrose Where Winds Meet Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 18, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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