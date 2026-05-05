Into the Slimy Mines Launches May 29 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Wales Interactive and Into the Restless Ruins developer Ant Workshop announced the roguelike tower defense game, Into the Slimy Mines, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 29.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Into the Slimy Mines is a roguelike tower defense. Working for Ironkilt Intergalactic Industries is not easy, especially when you crash your mining vessel and lose all of your crew on a slime infested moon!

Rescue your crew and return your ore filled cargo before the Boss hands over the Stout Hammer to a more competent dwarf. Buy cards and booster packs, find crazy combos and dig the path to squish those frackin’ slimes. Dig, build defend—and get off this B&*@!n Moon!

Dig

Dig to Victory: Rescue your crew from 30 dig sites—six unique biomes, each with five increasingly difficult depths. Drag Dig cards to excavate new tunnels toward your missing crewmates. But be warned, these paths are also your enemy’s path! Eek!

Rescue your crew from 30 dig sites—six unique biomes, each with five increasingly difficult depths. Drag Dig cards to excavate new tunnels toward your missing crewmates. But be warned, these paths are also your enemy’s path! Eek! Groundbreaking Playstyles: There are three unique guilds to choose from: Anvil, Warhammer, and Pickaxe. Pick from six upgradable Drill Rigs and customize with up to 30 different add-ons to match your play style and the location’s hazards.

There are three unique guilds to choose from: Anvil, Warhammer, and Pickaxe. Pick from six upgradable Drill Rigs and customize with up to 30 different add-ons to match your play style and the location’s hazards. Lore Dive: Dig deep into the story of Captain Firebeard and his intergalactic Dwarven crew by rescuing them from the pesky slimes and collecting up to 20 datapads. Say hi to the ship’s AI, F.O.R.G.E for us.

Build

Weapons of Mass Construction: Why not collect more than just your crew along the way? Drills can unearth ore for bursts of money, lures distract your slimy foes and generators keep your whole rig running the deeper you delve.

Why not collect more than just your crew along the way? Drills can unearth ore for bursts of money, lures distract your slimy foes and generators keep your whole rig running the deeper you delve. Build to Last: Upgrade your kit by placing another of the same card on top of them. Level 1 Cannon + Level 1 Cannon = Level 2 Cannon, the math checks out! With 10 Buildings and 26 turrets, there’s a whole arsenal to upgrade.

Upgrade your kit by placing another of the same card on top of them. Level 1 Cannon + Level 1 Cannon = Level 2 Cannon, the math checks out! With 10 Buildings and 26 turrets, there’s a whole arsenal to upgrade. The Meta You Know: Meta progression? You’ve got it. Stomping slimes will become more of a breeze with every descent into the mine, with the option of 17 Meta upgrades to use and improve.

Defend

Slime After Slime: Defend your rig from the incoming waves of slimes. Blast them away with 26 different turrets each with three upgrade levels, or slow them down with displacers and blockades.

Defend your rig from the incoming waves of slimes. Blast them away with 26 different turrets each with three upgrade levels, or slow them down with displacers and blockades. Dwarf in Distress: Need a little extra help? There are 15 Gadget cards that can slow or blast groups of slimes and repair your buildings, mid-wave.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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