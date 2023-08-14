The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained second place and Pikmin 4 remained in third place. FIFA 23 remained fourth place and Minecraft remained in fifth place.

Mario Party Superstars is up two spots to sixth place, Hogwarts Legacy is up from ninth to seventh place, and Nintendo Switch Sports dropped one spot to eighth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 31, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 FIFA 23 Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey

