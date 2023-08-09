Valve Now Selling Refurbished Steam Decks - News

Valve announced it is now selling refurbished Steam Decks that have been fully tested by Valve.

The refurbished Steam Decks do see a discount over buying a brand new one. A brand-new 64 GB is priced at $399, while a refurbished one is priced at $319. The 256 GB model is priced at $529, while the refurbished one is priced at $419. The 512 GB model is priced at $649 and the refurbished one is priced at $519.

"Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units," said Valve. "Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve's facilities. Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals. Battery health is also assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity.

"All refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units. Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost."

Introducing Valve Certified Refurbished Steam Decks! These are fully tested at Valve facilities and come with the same 1-year warranty as a new Deck. Supplies are limited and expect these to come in and out of stock as available.

