PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Has Started to Roll Out, Supports Up to 4K - News
Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun rolling out invites to the PlayStation 5 cloud streaming beta, according to users on ResetEra. The cloud streaming beta supports 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolutions.
PS5 cloud streaming will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium once it officially rolls out. PS5 games on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Game Trials and digital PS5 titles the players own will be available to use with cloud streaming.
"We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own," said Sony Interactive Entertainment in June via the PlayStation Blog.
"When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.
"We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream."
Let us stream PS5 games on PS4, Android/iOS, and PC
Yes, that would be great. I like the approach that Microsoft is taking, where it is not necessary to own an Xbox to play Xbox games. I think this is where all streaming services will end up in the long term.
I think streaming to any device is great, but I think streaming current-gen games to last-gen consoles is the killer app. I know someone who has Game Pass, uses an Xbox One X, and played a bunch of Flight Simulator via streaming (a title he couldn't otherwise have played).
To me, the big advantage to streaming to last-gen consoles is that they already have a perfectly appropriate controller and A/V set-up, unlike streaming to phones and tables where that can be a bit more clunky (and/or require additional purchases).
Though I guess you'd lose the advanced haptics if you streamed PS5 games to a PS4.
Seems like some positive impressions going around. Bodes well for Project Q supporting the cloud streaming of your PS5 games.
Won't use it and don't really like streaming, but good addition for those that may want to try.
Streaming is incredibly useful in so far as deciding whether a game is worth the time and space for a download, FWIW. Even if you only use it for that, it's still a great feature.
Lag is the key. As long as Sony can get that under control, streaming will be a Godsend.
The problem is that Sony can't control a user's proximity to a data center. I've played with X cloud a fair amount, and I have never experienced any perceptible lag, even when playing shooters. But I live in northern Virginia, the data center capital of the world. So it is likely that I am in a much better spot, geographically speaking, then most people. And I imagine it will be the same when I use PlayStations streaming service.
But, people live all over the place, not always near the relevant data centers.
I hope that the streaming ends up being good as I do have some interest in Project Q (if the price is right). Only because my girlfriend is always hogging the TV lol.
Probably why the Switch is my main gaming platform right next to PC. That might change if project q is any good