PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Has Started to Roll Out, Supports Up to 4K - News

/ 786 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun rolling out invites to the PlayStation 5 cloud streaming beta, according to users on ResetEra. The cloud streaming beta supports 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolutions.

PS5 cloud streaming will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium once it officially rolls out. PS5 games on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Game Trials and digital PS5 titles the players own will be available to use with cloud streaming.

"We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own," said Sony Interactive Entertainment in June via the PlayStation Blog.

"When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

"We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles