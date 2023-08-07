Rumor: Microsoft Planning on Xbox Series X Digital Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,312 Views
Microsoft is rumored to be planning a digital-only version of the Xbox Series X, according to XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker speaking during the latest XboxEra Podcast who spoke with "a couple" of sources.
Baker didn't provide any more details on the possible digital-only Xbox Series X, however, he did speculate it could be a revision of the Xbox Series X that could make the console smaller.
Baker has also claimed Microsoft has more plans for "other hardware" in 2025. But didn't say what this hardware could be.
Microsoft in November 2020 released the Xbox Series X for $499 and the digital-only Xbox Series S for $299. A 1 TB model of the Xbox Series S in Carbon Black is set to release on September 1 for $349.99.
My Series X is already a Digital Edition:)
Yah me too :) Since the end of the 360; they are all "digital" editions :)
Same for my Switch (as painful and limited it can be compared to Xbox/Sony) and Play Station
Better be $100 cheaper!
Considering they are releasing the 1TB Xbox Series S at $350, I see them releasing the digital-only Xbox Series X at $450. Microsoft is more concerned about profits than selling more hardware as they lose money on hardware.
Maybe, but the thing about the Series S is that it never had a disc drive to begin with and only added storage. If the Series X internals are remaining the same, then removing the disc drive should put it in line with PS5/PS5 Digital in terms of pricing model.
Well, that's what we all would assume lol but you right about MS not willing to lose too much on revenue since they already sell at a loss.
Disc drives don't cost $100. Plus would you rather buy the $1 TB Series S at $350 or spend $50 more and get a digital Series X if they were to charge $400 for it.
If Microsoft did what they had done in the past with Xbox the Series S would probably be $200 at this point and the Series X $400.
Hopefully this also means a disc-based series S in the future? Should be able to cover them for most price points then.
makes sense considering 99% of xbox games dont even have the series game on the disc they put the xbox one version on them and make you download the series version only just starting to see series only games but alot of them will be on gamepass. i went all digital on my series x.. i have a big PS4-5 and switch physical collection :)
These digital-only consoles always make me think of the Phantom. Concept or not, it was absurdly ahead of its time.
It seems inevitable. Microsoft is the most DRM-heavy of the big three and at least having an option for a digital-only Series X is likely something they have planned for years.
The pricing depends on when it releases. If it released by the end of 2023, it would probably be $400-$500. But if it's around 2025 like the rumor says, it could be around $350. And by then the 1 TB Series S could probably be $250-$300.
What are you talking about lol
The DRM between the 3 are basically exactly the same, what does that even mean?
https://youtu.be/9E983349p7Q
Smart Delivery (most games) requires the internet for current-gen versions, as it is just the Xbox One version that can be installed from the disc. Xbox Series X?S requires the internet right away (PS5 Standard Edition doesn't) during setup and also has more frequent online checks.
PlayStation and Nintendo still have a lot of DRM, but it's not quite as bad.
That's the setup of the console... While it sucks, this has nothing to do with DRM and the rest is EXACTLY the same on the Play Station 5... I have one and there is literally no difference at all when the checks are done (and the main console system is also identical on both platforms).
As far as game check, this is also the same and you can find videos about it too for Play Station 5. If you buy the disk edition, the majority of the game works out of the box without any internet connexion required (on Xbox and Play Station 5).
Whatever this guy is experiencing in the video for some game (Tomb Raider, etc..) is not the norm and you can install/launch the game without any problem and without the need to be connected to the internet if you have the disk version (again, not sure how the hell he managed to get in that situation with his console in the video but this is not how it works for everyone). And this is the same exact behavior on the Play Station side. If not; then it will check ONLY the first time on your main console, and if you are playing with your account on another console, it will check every time (like Sony and Nintendo).
As far a digital games, the guy in the video has probably his Play Station as the main (which lets you start any game digitally or not offline) and not his Xbox (which is also normal not to let digital game starts, like on Play Station) and does not really understand how the concept of main/home console works... Because that's the only explanation I can see for the behavior he is experiencing...
FYI: https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/hardware-network/connect-network/using-xbox-one-offline