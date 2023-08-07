Rumor: Microsoft Planning on Xbox Series X Digital Edition - News

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft is rumored to be planning a digital-only version of the Xbox Series X, according to XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker speaking during the latest XboxEra Podcast who spoke with "a couple" of sources.

Baker didn't provide any more details on the possible digital-only Xbox Series X, however, he did speculate it could be a revision of the Xbox Series X that could make the console smaller.

Baker has also claimed Microsoft has more plans for "other hardware" in 2025. But didn't say what this hardware could be.

Microsoft in November 2020 released the Xbox Series X for $499 and the digital-only Xbox Series S for $299. A 1 TB model of the Xbox Series S in Carbon Black is set to release on September 1 for $349.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

