Square Enix: Final Fantasy XVI 'Didn't Meet High End Expectations,' Share Prices Fall - News

/ 1,815 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix in its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2023 revealed revenue for the company increased 14 percent year-on-year, however, profits fell 65 percent.

Square Enix resident Takashi Kiryu in the earnings call with investors, reported by Bloomberg, revealed sales for Final Fantasy XVI "did not meet the high end of the company's expectation."

Kiryu said that the "slow adoption of the PS5" was a reason for the JRPG to not meet the high end expectations and that the end of shortages for the PS5 should help boost software sales.

The Square Enix share price has fallen since the earnings report with it being at ¥‎6,366 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange when it closed on Friday. It quickly fell Monday morning to below ¥‎5,500 and is now sitting at ¥‎5,561. This is the lowest the share price has been since May 2022.

Square Enix in June announced Final Fantasy XVI had shipped three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day.

Square Enix has stated that sales for Final Fantasy XVI are "extremely strong" when you consider the install base of the PS5.

"Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy XVI is considerably high, given the PS5 install base," reads a previous statement from Square Enix. "Square Enix considers the initial sales results of Final Fantasy XVI to be extremely strong, and we will continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles