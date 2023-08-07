Square Enix: Final Fantasy XVI 'Didn't Meet High End Expectations,' Share Prices Fall - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,815 Views
Square Enix in its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2023 revealed revenue for the company increased 14 percent year-on-year, however, profits fell 65 percent.
Square Enix resident Takashi Kiryu in the earnings call with investors, reported by Bloomberg, revealed sales for Final Fantasy XVI "did not meet the high end of the company's expectation."
Kiryu said that the "slow adoption of the PS5" was a reason for the JRPG to not meet the high end expectations and that the end of shortages for the PS5 should help boost software sales.
The Square Enix share price has fallen since the earnings report with it being at ¥6,366 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange when it closed on Friday. It quickly fell Monday morning to below ¥5,500 and is now sitting at ¥5,561. This is the lowest the share price has been since May 2022.
Square Enix in June announced Final Fantasy XVI had shipped three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day.
Square Enix has stated that sales for Final Fantasy XVI are "extremely strong" when you consider the install base of the PS5.
"Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy XVI is considerably high, given the PS5 install base," reads a previous statement from Square Enix. "Square Enix considers the initial sales results of Final Fantasy XVI to be extremely strong, and we will continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game."
David Gibson, who actually attended the meeting, said that SE revealed that the results were within their expectations.
https://twitter.com/gibbogame/status/1688408499104178176?s=20
The article is claiming the game didn't meet high-end expectations. So FF16 has sold within the range they were expecting, but just not the upper limit of that range which is perfectly acceptable.
It is not.
The thing is that even if the numbers were good enough to make money out of it; this is one of the their main if not most important franchise (Final Fantasy) and this is why the stock went down, the latest AAA entry in the Final Fantasy franchise did not do so well and having high expectations for your main flag ship is just a base line...
This is the same as Halo Infinite for Microsoft. They did well, but they did not meet the high expectations and we are all agreeing that this is bad. Same goes for Final Fantasy or if a new main AAA Zelda entry would come out.
Exactly, I can't believe how much people its in denial about this. This type of project takes several years with massive (and always increasing) budgets. YOU DON'T make that type of investments to get some of the worst results ever for your biggest IP. It was to be expected that shareholders wouldn't be happy about this.
Nope, the reason for the stock to go down was other areas that weren't FFXVI.
Not only acceptable but expected. Whatever result you get should be near the middle of your target, if results are getting on either extremes (or even worse, out of it) you done a bad projection (which have been the case of SE several times before).
You dont make a flagship IP only to just profit on. They should be making a fortune on its release.
While I’ve only heard good things about it, I’m pretty sure the change in genre didn’t go over well in Japan. It has really poor numbers over there.
I think there are just too many great games this year, and gamers only have so much time and money to put into gaming. I still haven't gotten to Resident Evil 4 yet, I'll more than likely pick up Final Fantasy XVI around Black Friday or sometime next year.
I have ff16 and it's an okay game with technical issues . It's not as good as ff7r on ps5 in terms of gameplay and graphics
Maybe if it would have more waifus, it would have sold better, this game has a severe lack of waifu compared to other final fantasy(even compared to ff xv)
It's about attach ratio, not raw numbers. So as long as the ratio was where it needs to be, there's no concern imo. Well, other than profits. But it sounds like Square is pleased with that, too.
This sounds about right. To be clear they're saying it didn't reach the higher end range of their expectations, but not sure they should have anticipated an adoption rate much higher than 1:10. Even Ragnorok only sold around 4m 1st week on Playstation 5 (exlcuiding PS4 version). That's a franchise thats in its critical peak, versus the last 2 mainline Final Fantasy's which have had mixed reactions from fans (XV/XIII)
The bigger concern for them is not its launch week numbers which are actually good, but the weeks that followed, it hasn't lingered around the top 10 charts like other big Playstation titles (GOW, GT, Elden Ring, Hogwarts)
I think there's a risk it loosing its gameplay identity trying to appeal to the masses, whilst also appearing as unapproachable to casual gamers. Several friends of mine mentioned that they haven't played the others, so they're not inclined to play a game titled "16"...
Lastly they've been outcompeted this summer. I'm a diehard FF fan and I still haven't purchased it. Zelda is taking up my time. Add to it the fact that Ragnorok, Hogwarts & Diablo are all massive RPGs all still on the charts and I think there was a bit too much saturation
Not to mention Baldur's Gate 3 is about to come in like a wrecking ball on PS lol, and for those that have multiple consoles or also play on PC alongside console, Starfield will equally come in like a wrecking ball. It's an RPG year for the ages!
Eh, I'm looking forward to it coming to PC. Game of Thrones-style story with DMC combat? Count me in! I'm new to the FF franchise, so how much of a different path this title took to previous titles doesn't bother me none.
It should be day one on PC. We have good taste there. :-)
But I have just checked, Xbox players for FFXV = only 11,4% of the sale... that's very low. I can understand that japanese don't care about Xbox.
FFXVI will still do FF's numbers : between 5 and 10 million with the PC version. Plus quality wise, many people told me it's better than FFVIIR.
Square is in such a sad state,
Always not meeting expectation with their recent releases lol
Some people want this game to fail so much lol
Bloomberg shit reporting to bait them for click probably
Hang on, they said before that it was selling well enough, so what's going on here now?.
Was it just a spin to begin with, or SE suddenly change their sales expectations within the last few weeks?.
Was pretty obvious to me the that the previous statement they released about the game exceeding expectations was PR spin. FF16 shipped 3m copies in the first week, FF15 shipped roughly 4.2m copies on PS4 alone in the first 24 hours (plus another 800k or so on XB1), and the install base comparison there was about 39.5m PS5 vs 49.6m PS4. There is no way they were happy with selling 1.2m copies less than the previous mainline Final Fantasy in 6 more days, even with that ~10m install base discrepancy, especially since 16 reviewed better than 15.
If the PS4 had a 49,6 mil to 39.5 mil advantage at the time of release, it had a 20% install base edge would put it closer to 3.6 million or a .6 million less copies if the install base was equal. They couldn't have released it at a worse time, many players were still playing Zelda when it came out, Diablo 4 came out a few weeks earlier, and Starfield is right on the horizon.
Pretty much, it was a well known fact since the beginning that the game underperformed. You don't release a major expensive game like this to have some of the worst sales of your 30+ years franchise.
They never said it exceeded their expectations, they said it was extremely strong considering the PS5's userbase. The actual quote:
"With 38 million PS5 consoles shipped globally (as of March 31, 2023), sales of Final Fantasy 16 surpassed three million units worldwide several days after its release on June 22, 2023. Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy 16 is considerably high, given the PS5 install base."
They actually haven't backtracked here
Will probably get a PS4 release.
This is exactly why they just signed deals with Xbox. Sony exclusivity is losing them money. Anyone wanting a struggling 3rd company to stay exclusive actually wants that company to fail.
PS don’t really care about square games myself.
That what happens when U are greedy and you take exclusivity pay from Sony instead of releasing it on PC and Xbox With gamepass day 1. What did they expect especially when their biggest launch was ff15 which was 5 million and that had Xbox in it lol.
That clickbait....
First you are not supposed to exceed your high end projection, if you did your high end was lower than what it should.
Also SE already said multiple times that they are satisfied with the sales and it was within expectation.
Besides there was an increase in revenue, the problem was the costs and areas that have nothing to do with FFXVI.
VGC are just copy and paste an article from Mochizuki that was dismissed by the only source that he originally tagged.
Do you understand this was said by SE during the earning call? Right?
PR statements are one thing... The earning call is a different beast. If they say during the call that they "did not meet the high end of the company's expectation". It is because it happens; and it also means that this is bad, no matter what PR they did before to try to reduce that impression.
So no, not clickbait, you chose to rely on whatever PR messages they published before to try to downplay the impact of low sales instead of the earning call which is basically the best possible way to know, that's on you.
But clearly, Final Fantasy 16 did not do well and while this does not mean the game is bad overall, it means that the money they did while selling the game, either:
- Did NOT cover what they invested to develop the game + whatever Sony paid (most likely based on the numbers)
-
If if did, it did not make the money SE expected from it.
Simple as that.
This is incorrect
This is from the person who people are grabbing the news from, there is no quote from square enix, just reporting from a few analysts.
https://twitter.com/gibbogame/status/1688408499104178176?s=20
"Hope was not the right word. Sorry. The results were in the range of their expectations, feel the penetration of PS5 performance was quite good. (as they said before when announcing the 3m number)."
A game may release with sales expectations being in the range of 8-10m lifetime. If the game approaches 10m, its in the higher range, if it reaches 8m, its in the lower range. Being in the lower or middle range does not mean that it "did not do well"
Not doing well will be out of the range of expectations, because companies do not "expect" their games to do poorly.
No this is correct.
We are talking about "high end of expectations". Game did okay and maybe enough to cover the cost. And we are talking about initial sales, not lifetime.
Lifetime sales mean literally nothing as the game price will go down and they will make less and less money over time. What's important is the money they are making out of those sales, and this will drastically go down after the first 3 months, that's how it works for the majority of the game out there.
But the results are bad for their flagship franchise to do that poorly (aka: not high end of expectations). This is basically the same thing that happened for Microsoft with Halo... Halo Infinite did well; but for the main flagship of Xbox, it did not; and we all agree with that.
Why on earth are people trying to defend Final Fantasy 16... Is beyond me; Final Fantasy 16 is in the same boat. And they clearly had mediocre results with the game that should be the most successful; if not the most selling one for their company
You don't understand the way sales projections work or how they are calculated that much is clear.
Clear to you; and you have the right to believe that if it makes you feel better or happy.