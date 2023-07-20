Square Enix: Initial Final Fantasy XVI Sales are 'Extremely Strong' Given PS5 Install Base - Sales

Square Enix last month announced Final Fantasy XVI had shipped three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day.

With sales being down compared to the previous entries it led to speculation online the game had failed to meet the sales targets of Square Enix. However, the company in a statement to IGN said sales for the game are "extremely strong" when you consider the install base of the PS5.

"With 38 million PS5 consoles shipped globally (as of March 31, 2023), sales of Final Fantasy XVI surpassed three million units worldwide several days after its release on June 22, 2023," reads the statement from Square Enix.

"Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy XVI is considerably high, given the PS5 install base.

"Square Enix considers the initial sales results of Final Fantasy XVI to be extremely strong, and we will continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game."

Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 on June 22.

