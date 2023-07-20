Square Enix: Initial Final Fantasy XVI Sales are 'Extremely Strong' Given PS5 Install Base - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,461 Views
Square Enix last month announced Final Fantasy XVI had shipped three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales.
This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day.
With sales being down compared to the previous entries it led to speculation online the game had failed to meet the sales targets of Square Enix. However, the company in a statement to IGN said sales for the game are "extremely strong" when you consider the install base of the PS5.
"With 38 million PS5 consoles shipped globally (as of March 31, 2023), sales of Final Fantasy XVI surpassed three million units worldwide several days after its release on June 22, 2023," reads the statement from Square Enix.
"Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title’s release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy XVI is considerably high, given the PS5 install base.
"Square Enix considers the initial sales results of Final Fantasy XVI to be extremely strong, and we will continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game."
Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 on June 22.
As long as SE is happy with the sales, that's what matters most. Congrats to the team on a big win! I'm personally really looking forward to playing it when it comes to PC.
"Given the PS5 install base". I guess FF has permanently been downgraded to just a good franchise , instead of system seller. It has been that way for well over a decade now. Sad!
Currently but not permanently. The franchise is still in recovering phase. I think most fans would agree that it started to decline in quality after X/XI. Hit it lowest point critically and financially with Lightning Returns and XIV original release. But after that things took a positive turn, and all games have been successful. The most recent games are considered "great".
Who knows, the franchise could be on it way back to greatness again.
It is not even final fantasy, some crappy dmc in disguise. It won't reach even 10m in my opinion. If SE are happy with the current sales, then by all means keep making games for the boomers. Personally SE should make some traditional ones for the group that still wants them rather than caste them aside.
So, while I agree the idea of button mashing might not be to my tastes in a FF game, I'm not entirely sure it's the "boomers" they are appealing to.
Probably a poorly chosen word. But it does in my opinion favour the younger generation of gamer's. Of course I may be wrong.
Zoomer is the term you are looking for and agreed. Weird really as the Millennials that gew up with FF have more money than ever (well, wthin context of the world being screwed) and yet they aren't making it to appeal to us. :P
Zoomer, quite correct, I get mixed up with all the teminology. I guess we will stick to retro concerning FF, oh well.
It's definitely a return to form, and feels like the FF that everything after FF X wanted to be.
Sales for this game should be good enough. I think as long as the PS5 is selling, this game will keep selling too. I really want to play it, but I don't have a PS5. Oh well.
I wonder if the exclusivity deal paid off.
I would think so especially if after the exclusivity deal expires, Phil writes a big check to bring it to gamepass.
I doubt that's gonna happen. If it were that easy, FFVII Remake would be on Xbox by now.
That's true, the relationship is not great right now between them, but business relationships can always improve.
Most likely there's an exclusion clause preventing titles to go onto Game Pass that may extend further than the actual platform exclusivity.
Other than that recent news point to Square Enix as always looking for more than typical deals to put games on a platform and all recent non typical deals from Xbox include Game Pass release so there might be a disconnect preventing both side to reach an agreement.
As soon as you qualify it as " good for the PS5" you've automatically failed & proven Square shouldn't have accepted payment as an exclusive.
PC would have helped, and since it's an action RPG - that is the demo that Xbox is know for (even if Xbox sales of FF16 would only be decent ), and next gen Switch sales would help somewhat too.
Square simplified or dumbed down a lot of the systems for a broader appeal, but then contradicted themselves by reducing that reach by releasing FF16 on only 1 console....silly contradiction.