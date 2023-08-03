Somerville Arrives August 21 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Jumpship announced Somerville will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 31.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2022.

View the PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a science-fiction adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict.

Family

You embark on a journey to find the whereabouts of your family in the wake of an alien invasion.

The Invasion

Live through the personal struggles of a young family separated in the final moments of a global conflict against a hostile alien civilisation. Discover first hand the full impact on others of this catastrophic event.

Explore, Learn, and Communicate

Explore the devastation left behind by the invading alien force and those who resisted, learning more about their motives and methods the further you journey.

Key Features:

Solve the puzzles of an altered landscape drenched in alien sediment.

Flee, hide from or negotiate dangerous encounters.

Observe and learn form every alien entity.

Dig deep and find your way to multiple endings, their meaning and significance.

