Hasbro Apologizes Saying Activision Did Not Lose Its Transformers Games - News

The team at Hasbro in a recent interview stated that Activision had lost the hard drives the seventh generation of Transformers games were on, however, this is not the case.

Hasbro is a newly released statement sent to VGChartz has apologized for the confusion and said Activision has not lost the code for the games.

"To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error," reads the statement from Hasbro. "We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion; they've been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together."

Activision Blizzard CCO and EVP of Corporate Affairs Lulu Cheng Meservey via Twitter stated, "These headlines are wrong. We have the code, it's not lost and never was."

We have the code, it’s not lost and never was. pic.twitter.com/9Rr24FUlhb — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) August 1, 2023

Transformers games on the Xbox 360 includes Transformers the Game, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: War for Cybertron, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark. Some of them can be played on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility using a physical copy.

