Elypse Arrives August 2 for PS5 and Switch - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Hot Chili Games announced the Metroidvania platformer, Elypse, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on August 2 for $19.99 / €19.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 17.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Every ten years, a sacrifice must be made to protect your people from the Abyss, a place as worshiped as it is feared… This time you were chosen and thrown into the darkness… Nobody has ever returned but perhaps you can achieve the impossible?

Welcomed by Nyx, living alone with its boulders in a cave, you have survived for ten years. With his help you will try to reach a portal that could finally let you escape the depth of the Abyss in this Metroidvania platformer.

A 2D Action Platformer with a Dark and Gloomy Style

Elypse is a 2D Metroidvania combining platforming and action that takes place in the depths of an infernal world.

An Environment Fraught with Traps and Dangers

Discover the depths of the Abyss with a light and nimble-footed character. Dexterity and perseverance will be needed if you are to explore and escape the Abyss unscathed.

Traverse the Abyss with the Intuitive Dash and Slash System

Use a tuned and intuitive dash and slash system to face a treacherous environment and vicious foes.

Evolve with New Skills and Abilities

Take advantage of a variety of unlockable skills and abilities in order to survive the gruelling trials of Elypse.

Explore Striking Environments, Oozing with Atmosphere

Discover this universe with magnificent settings during your desperate attempt to escape the Abyss once and for all.

