Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 17 minutes ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced brawler game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Fall.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature more characters, stages, and modes than the original game. It will also have a new campaign, cross-play support on all platforms, voice acting for every playable character, new mini-games, improved visuals, and more.

View the announcement trailer below:

