Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Steam Deck Verified - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Nixxes Software have announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Stem Deck Verified.

In order for a game to be Steam Deck Verified it needs to meet four requirements:

Input - The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed

- The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed Display - The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.

- The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible. Seamlessness - The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.

- The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller. System Support - If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 25, 2023

The requirements for the PC version were revealed earlier this month.

The minimum specs for the game don't require an SSD, however, it will run the game at 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS). The minimum specs require an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU, an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of HDD space.

The specs for ultimate ray tracing requires an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 32 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of SSD space.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 26. It first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles