Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC Specs Revealed

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Nixxes Software have revealed the requirements for the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is set to launch later this month.

The minimum specs for the game don't require an SSD, however, it will run the game at 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS). The minimum specs require an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU, an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of HDD space.

The specs for ultimate ray tracing requires an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 32 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of SSD space.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 26. It first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

