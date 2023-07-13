Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 753 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Nixxes Software have revealed the requirements for the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is set to launch later this month.
The minimum specs for the game don't require an SSD, however, it will run the game at 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS). The minimum specs require an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU, an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of HDD space.
The specs for ultimate ray tracing requires an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 32 GB of RAM, Windows 10 64-bit, and 75 GB of SSD space.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 26. It first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So a game that was NOT possible without the Play Station 5 SSD speed can actually run at minimum on a PC with an HDD... Because I'm 100% sure that those transitions from one world to another are not going to have load time... So it just works...
And it also runs no problem with normal PC SSD and not the Play Station 5 SSD for high/ultimate ray tracing.
I mean this is good but it shows how developers are just completely making up stuff in their PR messaging (which is expected and they all do the same) but that's kinda hilarious :D
That's specs for 720p very low...
That doesn’t matter. It means it’s playable on an HDD for every build but an SSD is recommended. I thought an SSD was going to be required across the board.
That's not really important though, I am talking about those "transitions" between rift/worlds that was supposedly IMPOSSIBLE without the power of the Play Station 5 SSD... Looks like they are quite possible and not only a lower speed SSD but even a standard HDD :D
Game is amazing, don't get me wrong, this is not at all a stab at the game, the developer or even Sony for that matter.
But at the PR stuff that is really hilarious at the end. And a lot of people are falling for it. How many comment you see from people like "yah but would not be possible without the Play Station 5 SSD" or stuff like "Having to develop game for PC/Xbox is preventing those game to be amazing or are limited because they cannot use the full power of the Play Station 5 SSD"...
I'm honestly glad those days are behind us at this point. The whole SSD secret sauce was almost as bad as last gen's secret sauce. Every gen seems to follow up with some PR secret sauce, and it's always debunked/daft most of the time.
I mean if we're going to see anything stupidly big happening, it's likely to be on PC first with tech from the likes of Unreal/Nvidia.
Like what we saw originally with Crysis was on PC first, then scaled down for consoles, so I'd naturally see whatever a console can do, a PC can do if not better (when it's ported by the right team).
It looks like you failed to notice the 32 gb ram reccomendation same as returnal. returnal still has major stutter struggles on pc even with that amount of ram. and the ram is there to make up for the lack of comparable ps5 ssd setup.
You mean the one that's meant for "Ultimate Ray Tracing" that the PS5 doesn't even come close to that kind of performance on a rig like that? That's literally the only one that needs 32GB of RAM. It also requires a near $1000 graphics card lol.
Returnal still needed further optimizations but the devs seem to have abandoned it on PC.
Twitter will be fun if Digital Foundry publishes their video and they find that the game runs completely fine on an HDD lol. At least in terms of jumping between rifts because that particular mechanic was the big marketing reason for the PS5 SSD. Yes, I know they were only comparing it to the PS4 hard drive lol. Loading times will be pretty bad overall, but I wonder if there will be any hiccups during a rift jump.
I don't care either way. I'm gonna be busy playing this masterpiece again at release!
DF shouldn't waste their time with Twitter, I've seen their prev Sony port posts over there, they always end up garnering some form of hate/vitriol that isn't warranted, and Alex gets fed up with that over time, until Richard steps in.