Metroidvania RIN: The Last Child Launches September 21

Publisher Klabater and developer Space Fox Games announced the dark Metroidvania fairy tale game, RIN: The Last Child, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 21.

RIN: The Last Child is a dark Metroidvania fairy tale that cleverly combines exploration and crafting. Thanks to a complex system of creating and enchanting spells, no playthrough is the same. Play as RIN—a demigoddess capable of obtaining the power of aspects to fuel and develop her magic. Explore vast mythical lands as you uncover the secrets hidden behind the Aspects of Magic, rekindle your mythical powers, craft spells, confront powerful bosses who were once your siblings, and embark on a journey to save the world.

Craft and Enchant Spells

Find aspect shards and runes and use them to create spells or enchantments. Tired of good ol’ magic missiles? Look around, and you’ll surely find more creative spells that suit your play style.

Explore the Dark Mystical Fairy-Tale World

Deadly volcanic plains, deserts with distorted time, dangerous jungles full of deadly creatures, and much more await discovery in this hand-drawn world as you explore through your adventure. What secrets you find depend only on how deep you’re willing to dive into this universe.

Fight or Trick Your Opponents

Discover multiple ways to finish off enemies, imprison them instead, or avoid encounters entirely with the complex spell-crafting system that gives you incredible combat flexibility and gameplay freedom.

Discover the True Nature of Your Mission

Learn the story told as a creation myth where, on the Creator’s orders, you come to life with a mission to try and find your siblings, each carrying a piece of the Creator’s magical power that you’re destined to regain. Experience a branching story with different endings and discover your true purpose.

