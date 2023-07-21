Rumor: PS5 Pro to Launch in November 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 748 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is developing a PlayStation 5 Pro with a reported release window of November 2024, according to Tom Henderson in an article posted to Key to Gaming.
Exact specs for the PS5 Pro are not known, however, sources say it will have 30 WGP and 18000mts memory. Sony is targeting the PS5 Pro to have improved and more consistent frames per second at 4K resolution, as well as an 8K performance mode and accelerated ray tracing.
The PS5 Pro reportedly has a codename of Trinity, which is a reference to The Matrix that Sony has used before. The PS4 Pro had a codename of Neo and the PlayStation VR was codenamed Morpheus.
Trinity has been in development since early 2022, according to Henderson who spoke with multiple sources. Demo events for the PS5 Pro are already happening and the majority of studios will receive development kits in late November 2023.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made. Henderson did correctly leak PlayStation's the Project Q handheld device before it was officially revealed, as well as the DualSense Edge Controller, and PlayStation Inzone line of products.
Henderson has been reporting a new PS5 with a detachable disc drive will launch this September. The New PS5 will replace the current iterations and will have nearly identical hardware to the current consoles on the market.
More high frame rate titles would certainly be welcome (especially as we move out of crossgen), as would better ray tracing. I wonder if next gen consoles will be up for path tracing.
I would certainly be interested in getting one. The only thing holding me back is the limitation on primary devices and/or lack of family sharing.
Currently I run a ps5 in the lounge with a ps4pro in the bedroom which means I can have both set as primary devices and both can play games (as long as one is a ps4 and the other a ps5 not both ps4) at the same time.
If I replace the ps4pro with another ps5 I will have to set one device as primary and then have to login on the second to play games which isn't what I have (or should need to) do. It would be nice if you could create a family unit (like apple do with apple one) where you could share all purchases with another account or accounts. I'm sure others will exploit that though.