Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta Starts August 3 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft announced the Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta will start on August 3rd and run until August 11th. It will be available to a limited number of people on Android and iOS in North America and Western Europe.

Those interested in participating can register on the official website here. Once registered you will be sent an email to fill out a questionnaire. The invitation period will run from July 27th to the 31st and those invited will be able to pre-download the closed beta on August 1st.

Requirements include an Android that runs Snapdragon 865 or above and runs Android 10 or above, and iOS users on iPhone 11 or above. There will be 5,000 open slots for the closed beta.

Read details on the game below:

Explore the path of Xia in Assassin's Creed® Codename Jade, set in the second century BC, during the time of one of the first unified empires in China. An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West is just beginning, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows.

As the adopted child of the master Wei Yu, players will set out on a quest for revenge after their close friend is betrayed. But as they delve deeper into their mission, they will uncover secrets about the past and a powerful force that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

From the Great Wall outside the empire's borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang,journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges.

Key Features:

An Assassin’s Creed adventure for free, anywhere, anytime: Level Infinite is working closely with Ubisoft to create a true high quality Assassin’s Creed game experience on mobile platforms. Climb through cities, parkour from roof to roof, assassinate targets in multiple ways and engage in exciting combat.

A huge open world to explore: Step into ancient China and journey through 2,000 years of history! Explore the prestigious dynasties of the East, defend the Great Wall and uncover the secrets of the terracotta warriors. Experience the breathtaking scenery of Xianyang, the imperial center, and mingle with eastern merchants

FAQ:

Q: How do I take part in the Closed Beta?

A: We will be randomly distributing invites for pre-registered players. You can pre-register at www.assassinscreedcodenamejade.com A: We will be randomly distributing invites for pre-registered players. You can pre-register at

Q: How can I increase my chances to participate in the Closed Beta?

A: Invites are distributed randomly among pre-registered users, but you can receive the invite as a reward for participating in our Discord ( https://discord.gg/x8pdGTsmU3 A: Invites are distributed randomly among pre-registered users, but you can receive the invite as a reward for participating in our Discord () events.

Q: What languages is the Closed Beta available in?

A: First Closed Beta Test will feature English text and voiceover. Please note that localization and voiceover work is still in progress, so you may expect bugs or missing text/voiceover

Q: What are the minimum requirements for mobile phones to participate in the Closed Beta?

A: Click Here A:

Q: When will Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade be released?

A: We do not have release date to share at this time

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles