GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, Diablo IV Takes 2nd - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V shot up the New Zealand charts from seventh to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending July 9, 2023.

Diablo IV is down one spot to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to third place. EA Sports UFC 4 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to fifth place, and FIFA 23 is down from second to sixth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up one spot to seventh place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down from sixth to eighth place, and NBA 2K23 is up one spot to ninth place. Final Fantasy XVI dropped from fourth to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Diablo IV Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Final Fantasy XVI

