Diablo IV Tops the the Australian Charts, GTAV Takes 2nd - Sales

Diablo IV has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 9, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up the charts from eighth to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops one spot to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from ninth to fourth place and FIFA 23 is down two spots to fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to sixth place and NBA 2K23 re-entered the charts in seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down two spots to eighth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up one spot to ninth place. Final Fantasy XVI fell from fourth to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Diablo IV Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Final Fantasy XVI

