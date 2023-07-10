EA Sports FC 24 First Trailer Released - News

Electronic Arts has released the first trailer for EA Sports FC 24 ahead of the full reveal this Thursday, July 13 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland will reportedly be the cover star on the Standard Edition, while other stars will be on the cover of the Ultimate Edition.

View the trailer below:

EA Sports FC 24 is rumored to release on September 29, 2023, with the Ultimate Edition including Early Access on September 22.

