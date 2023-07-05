Rumor: EA Sports FC 24 Release Date Leaked - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The release date for EA Sports FC 24, the first non-FIFA football/soccer game from Electronic Arts, has reported been leaked online by data miner billbil-kun.

EA Sports FC 24 is reportedly set to launch on September 29, 2023 with Standard and Ultimate Editions of the game being available with the latter giving players seven days early access starting on September 22, 20923.

Another data miner, Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, has discovered the file sizes of the closed beta for the Xbox versions of EA Sports FC 24. On the Xbox Series X|S the closed beta will be 41.57 GB, while on the Xbox One it will be 39.23 GB. It will likely have similar sizes on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC versions.

- EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox Series X) | 41.57GB

- EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox One) | 39.23GB — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 5, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles