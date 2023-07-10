Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the UK Retail Charts, FFXVI Drops to 4th - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 8, 2023.

This is the seventh time in nine weeks it has topped the charts. Sales for the game dropped 20 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 23 is up four spots to second place as sales jumped 30 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots third place. Final Fantasy XVI dropped from second to fourth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to fifth place.

Metroid Prime Remastered re-entered the top charts in 13th place with sales up 222 percent and WWE 2K23 jumped up to 13th place with sales up 183 percent. The two games saw promotions this week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Final Fantasy XVI Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Diablo IV Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

