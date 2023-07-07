Diablo IV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Diablo IV is up one spot to retake first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 2, 2023.

FIFA 23 is up two spots to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy climbed up four spots to third place. Final Fantasy XVI in its second week dropped from first to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up three spots in sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V fell four spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Diablo IV FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Final Fantasy XVI Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Elden Ring NBA 2K23

