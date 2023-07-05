Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Dave the Diver Debuts - Sales

/ 200 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 27, 2023, which ended July 4, 2023.

Dave the Diver was the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fourth place.

BattleBit Remastered dropped one spot to second place. Elden Ring and Red Dead Redemption 2 shot up the charts to take third and fifth places, respectively.

Forza Horizon 5 is down two spots to sixth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in seventh place. and Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck BattleBit Remastered Elden Ring Dave the Diver - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam Deck BattleBit Remastered Elden Ring Dave the Diver - NEW Apex Legends Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles