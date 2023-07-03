Tears of the Kingdom Retakes 1st on the UK Retail Charts, FFXVI Drops to 2nd - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after one week is back in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 1, 2023. This is the sixth time in eight weeks it has topped the charts.

Final Fantasy XVI after debuting in first place last week is down to second place with sales dropping 78 percent week-on-week. This is for physical sales only and it has been revealed over 56 percent of launch week sales were digital.

The wrestling game, AEW: Fight Forever, is one of two new titles in the top 10. It debuted in third place with launch sales 40 percent lower than the March released WWE 2K23.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuted in seventh place. 89 percent of sales were on the Nintendo Switch, nine percent on the PlayStation 5, and two percent on the Xbox Series X.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Fantasy XVI AEW: Fight Forever - NEW God of War: Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

FIFA 23 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Sonic Origins Plus

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

