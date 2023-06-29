Xbox Games with Gold for July 2023 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 485 Views
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2023. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.
Here is the list of Games with Gold:
- Darkwood ($14.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31
- When the Past was Around ($8.49 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15
Here is an overview of the games:
Darkwood
Roam by day, survive the night. Darkwood is a different type of survival horror game that builds tension through slow-burn atmosphere without relying on jump scares. While the sun is out, explore an open world of the corrupted woods to scavenge weapons and materials. Once the sun dips, you’ll need to hole up surrounded by whatever traps and barriers you can build and pray you can hide from or fight the creatures that emerge in the dark. Good luck making it through the night with your body and mind intact.
When the Past was Around
Discover the touching and bittersweet love story of Eda and Owl. Unlock the puzzles in a beautifully rendered point and click adventure with hand-drawn art and a magical score that will stick with you for days. This is a calming, meditative game that reflects on love and loss in a surreal world made up of disjointed rooms from memory and time.
