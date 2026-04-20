Shuhei Yoshida Says Jim Ryan Fired Him as PlayStation Studio President Due to Not Listening - News

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Shuhei Yoshida, who served as the President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019, has revealed Jim Ryan fired him from the role as he didn't listen.

In 2019, Yoshida was moved to another initiative that focused on building relationships with independent developers as Hermen Hulst replaced him as president. He would leave the company in January 2025.

"I helped Santa Monica to make God of War, Naughty Dog to make Uncharted and The Last of Us, and Sucker Punch to make the beautiful Ghost of Tsushima," said Yoshida (via This Week in Video Games). "Ghost of Tsushima was one of the last games that I worked on as the president of Worldwide Studios.

“But in 2019, after 11 years leading the first-party development, I was fired from the role. Jim Ryan wanted to remove me from first-party because I didn’t listen to him. "He asked to do some ridiculous things, and I said 'No.'"

Yoshida did reveal last year he was forced to step down to take over the role of the Head of Indies Initiative.

"Moving from first-party to indies? Well, I had no choice," said Yoshida at the time. "When Jim asked me to do the indie job, the choice was to do that or leave the company.

"But I felt very strongly about the state of PlayStation and indies. I really wanted to do this. I believed I could do something unique for that purpose. That was the bigger change for me personally, moving from first-party to indies, than leaving the company this year. I’m very lucky that the indie community, the publishers and developers I work closely with–they believed that they could use my help."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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