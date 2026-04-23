Report: New Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition to Come Bundled With Discord Nitro - News

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Microsoft and Discord started to tease a partnership this week and a new leak has revealed what is coming. A new Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition will come bundled with Discord Nitro.

The Starter Edition will reportedly include "50+ games like Stardew Valley & Fallout 4," along with 10 hours of cloud gaming each month, the ability to play select games from your Xbox library with cloud gaming, and earn Xbox Rewards by playing games.

Better xCloud developer redphx on social media discovered Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition will include third-party games and not just first-party titles.

There was a report earlier this year that Microsoft was looking for new ways to bundle Xbox Game Pass with third-party services. The Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition appears to be the result of this. There are talks between Netflix and Xbox going on for a partnership as well.

Thanks, The Verge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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