Sega Launches Sega Universe, Initiative to Spotlight Legacy IPs - News

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Sega has announced the launch of an initiative to spotlight legacy IPs called Sega Universe with the tagline of "no old, stay gold."

In a statement released in Japan Sega says the plan is to "shine light on classic titles that are still loved by fans, distinct from current titles, and aims to transcend the world of games and deliver new ways to enjoy them."

The official website for Sega Universe has a section called "2026 Selected," which notes the following IPs are celebrating major anniversaries this year:

Fantasy Zone (40th)

Out Run (40th)

Streets of Rage (35th)

Rent a Hero (35th)

Guardian Heroes (30th)

NiGHTS Into Dreams (30th)

Dreams (30th) Dynamite Deka (30th)

Sakura Wars (30th)

SGGG (aka Segagaga) (25th)

It isn't known if Sega plans to re-release any games in these franchises or possibly release a new entry to celebrate.

"Games and characters born in the past," reads the website. "Transcending generations and borders, they continue to live on in the same universe—even today. Beyond games, expanding into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment. While changing form, the experience is constantly updated. Everything created here remains in someone’s memory and is passed on to the next generation."

Sega did tease in February of this year that it plans "to release four major new titles for mainstay IPs" by March 31, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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