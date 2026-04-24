Witch the Showdown Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Perp Games and developer CitalesGames announced the parry-action deckbuilder, Witch the Showdown, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Precision is everything in Witch the Showdown, the new parry-action deckbuilder from Citales Games and Perp Games. This single-player near-future fantasy battler rewards mastery and perfect timing, all available in the Steam demo that’s available to play now.

Unique Combat System

Where magic, machines, and metal collide, every encounter is a boss fight. Fast-paced action combines with strategic deckbuilding as you master the art of perfectly timed parries to fuel your mana and crush your powerful rivals. In this tournament, victory is the only half of the story.

Master the Cards

Designed for fans of intense action and competitive play, there is room for all ability levels. From Rookie through to Master, Witch the Showdown offers the option of five difficulties. Learn the ropes by taking on Duel Mode, allowing you jump straight into the action whilst you master the cards, their abilities, and finesse flawless parries with pre-built decks. Take on the toughest challenges as an experienced player or enjoy the unique combat system and story at your own pace.

Roguelike Rivalries

Forge your own path through to the championship in the roguelike Tournament Mode where you will face a roster of relentless rivals. Hand-pick your deck to match your playstyle, earn credits to unlock new cards and relics upon each victory, and fight your way to the top. With a fresh challenge waiting in every run, forge a deck as unique as the witch who wields it.

Modern Anime Aesthetic

Featuring a unique art-style rooted in contemporary anime, get to know Luze through her dedicated Manga in the demo. The full version, launching in 2027 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC will feature additional playable characters, rivals, and cards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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