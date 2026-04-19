Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Bandai Namco have announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is a completely new Dragon Ball experience, where you decide the hero you want to be in an unexplored Dragon Ball world.

AGE 1000: A Whole New World

Step into a brand-new future Dragon Ball universe filled with unique, original characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama, the original author of Dragon Ball. In AGE 1000, journey through developed and vibrant West City. Explore the bustling city, encounter characters, and uncover exciting new stories.

Take your place in the story and experience what awaits in West City. Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you’ll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the world of Dragon Ball continues to expand.

More information coming soon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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