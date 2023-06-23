Microsoft Tried to Acquire Zynga Before Activision Blizzard Deal - News

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is part of company's strategy to grow its presence in the mobile market, however, this isn't the first time Microsoft has tried to get into the mobile market.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today revealed they had discussions to buy mobile game company Zynga before Take-Two Interactive acquired them for $12.7 billion in January 2022.

"We entered into some discussions with a company called Zynga, it ended up getting acquired by Take-Two," said Spencer.

"I have a lot of respect for the people at Zynga and what they've built. In the end, for our opportunity, we thought we needed to have something that was even bigger than what Zynga was given our very small starting space in the mobile gaming business."

Spencer mentioned Activision Blizzard is the largest publisher of mobile game content outside of China due to franchises from King like Candy Crush.

"I spent time with Amy Hood...to look at the mobile opportunities that were in the market, and Activision was the biggest publisher of mobile content," said Spencer. "And it’s a partner we know well, given a long history of working together, so we both had comfort with the studios and the teams. But most important was their portfolio and engagement they had on mobile."

